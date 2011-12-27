Broadway and film legend Carol Channing is mourning the loss of her fourth husband and childhood friend Harry Kullijian.

Rancher-turned-local politician Kullijian died near the couple's home in Rancho Mirage, Calif. on Monday after suffering an aneuryism, a family spokesman told the Associated Press.

Now 90, the celebrated singer and actress met Kullijian over 70 years ago when they were both students at the same middle school in San Francisco.

The duo reunited in 2002, after the death of Kullijian's first wife; Channing had filed for divorce from her third husband Charles Lowe in 1998.

Together, the elderly couple founded the Channing-Kullijian Foundation to support arts education in schools.

