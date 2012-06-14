Has the great thaw begun between sisters Caroline and Dina Manzo?

The siblings (and former Real Housewives of New Jersey costars) had a bitter, complicated falling out last year. (At the season-four reunion which aired in October 2011, Caroline blamed frenemy Teresa Giudice for causing the rift, which Dina later denied.)

PHOTOS: Biggest Real Housewives brawls ever

But Caroline's son Albie Manzo tells Us Weekly that Caroline and "Aunt Dina" chatted during a Mother's Day celebrated and "were texting afterwards."

During the sit-down, the brothers admitted that though their mom and Dina are tip-toeing towards a full reconciliation, the same can't be said for their mom's relationship with Giudice.

PHOTOS: Biggest family feuds

"I got to spend a lot of time with Joe and Teresa," Chris tells Us. "We had a really cool relationship. It does bother me that everyone's in this different mind frame with each other."

Not that the Giudices are blameless, he admits. "We had a front row seat to a lot of this stuff. We've seen how television can change a person's personality -- it's tough for us," he said. "It's a shame."

PHOTOS: Huge reality TV bombshells

No longer working with father Albert at the Brownstone (although they're promoting a new sauce!) the Manzo boys visited with Us to help tout a brand-new product BLK water -- spring water infused with super-healthful fulvic trace minerals.

Watch the video for much more on the Manzos, the Giudices, Dina Manzo's "absolutely stunning" daughter Lexie, and the latest on their roommate Greg!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Caroline, Dina Manzo Are Speaking Again, Says Albie