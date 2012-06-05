Caroline Manzo's considering a move!

Real Housewives of New Jersey's Manzo, 50, has no problem inviting Bravo cameras into her posh Franklin Lakes, N.J. mansion, but as the mom of three adult children explains, the digs have become too much for her to handle.

"The house is too big," Manzo told Us Weekly at the Samsung Hope For Children Gala Monday in New York City. Though not yet an empty nester -- Manzo's daughter, Lauren, still lives at home with Caroline and her husband, Albert -- the reality star is thinking proactively when it comes to putting her mansion on the market.

"[Albert] works so hard and so long and I look around and think 'What do I need this for?' I don't need it," she says of the expansive home featured on Bravo's hit. "We're coming to that point in time where Lauren will probably leaving me soon and it's going to be the two of us again."

Though no listing is on the immediate horizon, Manzo -- whose husband owns New Jersey catering hall The Brownstone -- tells Us "it is on my radar to sell my house and downsize."

When the Manzos list their manse, they'll be the second Real Housewives of New Jersey family to do so in recent months. In late May, Melissa and Joe Gorga listed their $3.8 million Montville Township, N.J. digs in order to move to -- you guessed it! -- Franklin Lakes.

"I'm a builder. I custom-built the houses we have lived in and will do the same with our next one," Joe told Us at the time. "We tried Montville, but it just wasn't for us. We want to go back to Franklin Lakes, which is closer to where I work, and we're looking at a couple of properties now."

The Gorgas originally moved to Montville to be closer to Teresa and Joe Giudice and their four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana. "Guess it's too close for comfort with all that has gone on," a source told Us of the feuding family members.

