NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Carrey says that he cannot support the violence of his upcoming superhero action flick "Kick-Ass 2" in the wake of the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre.

The actor shot the film last year before the mass shooting in Connecticut that killed 20 children and six adults. He tweeted Sunday that "now, in good conscience, I cannot support that level of violence." Carrey adds that he wasn't ashamed of the film "but recent events have caused a change in my heart."

"Kick-Ass 2" is a sequel to the 2010 movie whose breakout star was the 11-year-old vigilante Hit-Girl, played by Chloe Grace Moretz. She reprises the role in the sequel, which Universal Pictures will release Aug. 16. Carrey plays a vigilante named Colonel Stars and Stripes.

A spokesman says Universal declined to comment.