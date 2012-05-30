Celebs who put carriage before marriage

By N.F. Mendoza and Molly McGonigle

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby in the baby carriage. Well, not always. ... Nowadays many people are starting families before officially tying the knot. Let's take a look at Kim Kardashian, Olivia Wilde, Mila Kunis and more celebs whose engagement announcements went out in the mail around the same time as birth announcements.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Baggage: Well, her marriage to Kris Humphries lasted approximately 72 days, after a whole lot of hoopla. But the reality-TV star found love in her longtime friend, Kanye West, in early 2012.

Baby carriage: On New Year's Eve 2012, Kanye gave a shout-out mid-concert to his baby mama. Kim and Kanye welcomed daughter, North, into the world on June 15, 2013.

Marriage: May 24, 2014

Footnotes: After Kanye popped the question to Kim on her birthday on Oct. 21, 2013, the two spared no expense for a wedding in Florence. They even had a week of celebrations before the wedding in Paris. Talk about fancy!