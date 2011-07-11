NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley will be back together again in November.

They've been picked to host the Country Music Association Awards for a fourth straight year. The 45th annual awards will be aired live Nov. 9 from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC.

Paisley is the reigning CMA entertainer of the year. Paisley and Underwood have won 19 CMA awards between them.

As Paisley notes in a news release announcing their return, they've achieved a comic chemistry over the years with Underwood's class balancing "my non-class act. I'll try my best to not mess it up."

The CMA Awards are the most-watched country awards show. More than 16 million viewers tuned in last year.

