Carrie Fisher's weight loss goal? To slip back into her infamous Princess Leia gold bikini. Well, sort of.

The former Star Wars actress, who was unveiled as Jenny Craig's latest celebrity spokesperson Wednesday, told UsMagazine.com, "I would like to have the option of getting back into the metal bikini. I won't be doing that, but I'd like the option."

PHOTOS: Find out how these Hollywood weight winners dropped the pounds

Fisher, who has already shed 12 pounds on the portion-control focused plan, is aiming to lose around 30 pounds total -- and get over her fear of the weigh-in.

"I've jumped out of planes, just last week, I jumped off a cliff in Jamaica," she told Us. "I'm pretty fearless, but my scale is frightening. So I would go to the doctor and I would stand not facing it. That's an adult! I have a child. So that’s something I'd like to not do anymore, be frightened of the scale."

PHOTOS: Check out celebs fave healthy snack

Her other goal: silencing the haters.

"I Googled myself recently without a lubricant and I came across a posting that someone made about me which was, 'What ever happened to Carrie Fisher? She used to be so hot, now she looks like Elton John,'" she said at Wednesday's press conference. "Yeah, that hurt."

PHOTOS: See why Carrie and other stars are fighting back against the fat jokes

But now that she's nearly halfway to her weight loss goal, the 54-year-old author, who was 180 pounds at her heaviest, is feeling pretty good.

"I'm glad that I'm thinner," she told Us. "And I'm glad that I found a way to get thinner."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly