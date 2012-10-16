Prom night gone wrong!

The first trailer for the upcoming remake of the 1978 horror film Carrie was released Tuesday.

PHOTOS: Celebs' horror movie pasts

Chloe Grace Moretz, 15, stars as the titular character of Carrie White, previously played by Sissy Spacek, 62. Julianne Moore, 51, stars in the remake as Carrie's religious and abusive mother, Margaret White.

The teaser trailer travels through a town that has been set on fire, while narrators describe their thoughts on the person responsible for the destruction. "There's one thing no one seems to understand: she wasn't some monster, she was just a girl," one narrator says.

PHOTOS: Best and worst movie remakes

After seeking revenge on her high school prom and her town, Carrie stands in the middle of the fiery street covered in blood.

Watch the teaser trailer above and tell Us: Will you go see this horror movie remake?

PHOTOS: Stars' supernatural movie pasts

Carrie is set to hit theaters March 15.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Carrie Teaser Trailer: Chloe Grace Moretz Seeks Revenge