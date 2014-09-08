Pregnant Carrie Underwood's is starting to show!

The 31-year-old country crooner donned a floral dress during a performance over the weekend, and her baby bump was in full view.

After adorably announcing her pregnancy on Twitter over Labor Day, Underwood re-confirmed her baby news at the Ravinia Festival in Chicago when she briefly forgot her set list. The "American Idol" alum admitted, "I have pregnancy brain!"

This will be the first child for Underwood and husband Mike Fisher, 34. The couple tied the knot in 2010 at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Georgia. See the singer's too-cute initial pregnancy reveal, below.