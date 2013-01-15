Carrie Underwood doesn't want to be associated with Hayden Panettiere's character on the ABC series Nashville. Though Panettiere has said she modeled her sassy, sometimes cutthroat character as Juliette Barnes after the country singer, Underwood denies a resemblance.

"I'm not like that at all," she tells the February issue of Allure magazine, on sale Jan. 22. "It's juicy, but I hope not everybody thinks that everything goes down like that in Nashville, and we're evil."

Panettiere, 23, previously told The Boot in October that used Underwood's stage presence as inspiration for her role. "She's one of those girls that doesn't do the whole dancing-around-choreography thing but has that stage presence like no other," the ABC star explained. "She can just stand there and be incredibly interesting."

But Underwood, 29, doesn't want viewers to confuse the TV show's depiction of the country music world with reality. "To be honest," she tells Allure, "I've been fortunate enough to work with other types of music -- and we're the least drama-rific people."

Another misconception Underwood clears up in the magazine is her view on gay marriage, which aren't as conservative as some have assumed. "I'm in favor of acceptance. And I am a Christian person, and I do love the Lord, and I feel no matter who you are, what you believe, how you live your life, it's not my place to judge," she says. "I don't have that power. I don't want that power. It's my place to love and to show God's love to other people, even if they don't live a life like I live. So that's where I'm coming from."

Underwood is also in favor of sharing household responsibilities with husband Mike Fisher. The couple tied the knot in July 2010, and the "Blown Away" singer says it wasn't easy finding a man who could put up with her busy career schedule.

"My mom had a job, and she also took care of us, and she also took care of Dad—I always saw her pulling triple duty, doing more than I ever felt like she needed to. I made a promise to myself that it would be more of a team effort in my family someday," she explained. "And because of that, I became more independent. But it was tough figuring out what kind of guy would work with what I did. Because you have your problems with both."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Carrie Underwood Denies Hayden Panettiere's Nashville Character Is Modeled After Her