Carrie Underwood sees Mike Fisher as her equal, not her subordinate. So when the media refers to her hockey player husband as "Mr. Underwood," the singer is understandably upset.

"It made me feel awful," the country music superstar, 29, says in the February issue of Allure. "Somebody works real hard to make a name for themselves, a respectable name, and then it's 'Mr. Underwood.'"

Canadian-born Fisher, 32, was called "Mr. Underwood" many times when he was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Nashville Predators in February 2011, according to the "Blown Away" singer.

"He was drafted there, and that was the only team he had ever played for [in the United States]. He would have played and he wanted to play for Ottawa for his whole career. He had no say in any of it," Underwood says in her husband's defense. "[But] I love it that he's here."

Underwood is in it for the long haul with Fisher, despite what doubters say. "We've seen a lot of celebrities, professional athletes, not exactly always being on their best behavior away from girlfriends, wives, families," she says. "People would say, 'Do you ever worry that? You know, he's an athlete, he's young, he's good-looking?' And I've never had to worry about him, because I've never trusted anybody so completely. Or I didn't know the true meaning of trust. He just. . . He just wouldn't do that."

Though the "Before He Cheats" chart topper has often sung about heartbreak, the athlete makes her feel more loved than ever. "We want that person to be everything we've always wanted," Underwood tells Allure of her music. "If they're not Prince Charming, we try to make them Prince Charming. But Prince Charming does exist! I found one."

