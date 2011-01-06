Carrie Underwood isn't feeling the love in the Great White North.

During a recent trip to Montreal with Ottawa-based hubby Mike Fisher, 30, "our car got broken into," the five-time Grammy winner, 27, told Minneapolis radio station K102 in an interview Thursday. "So that was fun. I am not going back to Montreal."

And though their ride was a rental -- "We had to ... call them and be like, 'We're sorry! The car is broken,'" said Underwood -- the experience turned her off the city.

That's not to say the country crooner doesn't like splitting her time between her Nashville pad and the hockey stud's home in Canada.

"We're together a lot more than people think we are," she said. "Even if it's just for a day, we get to pop in. We'll make sure we put the extra time and effort to do that."

The multiplatinum-selling artist added that she relishes her new role as a missus.

"It is nice being a hockey wife," she said. "Of course now I'm like cleaning the house, buying the groceries. ... I can spend hours in a grocery store and I'm the happiest person in the universe."

