To celebrate the success of her album Blown Away, Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, spent July 24 unwinding at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

"Because we are so busy, we make our time together count," the singer, 29, tells Us Weekly of her NHL player love, 32. "We go on dates and make sure to make that extra effort."

When one of them is on the road, "We will text and tweet 'I love you' every day," Underwood shares.

And after two years of marriage -- the happy couple made it official during a ceremony in Georgia in July 2010 -- she says she still feels lucky. "Married life is wonderful. I couldn't ask for a better husband and best friend," Underwood says.

Adds the Oklahoma native, "I never thought guys like Mike actually existed! He loves me and all of my craziness!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Carrie Underwood: Mike Fisher "Loves Me and All of My Craziness!"