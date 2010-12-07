First comes love, then marriage, but Carrie Underwood is in no way ready for a baby carriage.

"Everybody, like, is on this baby bandwagon, I don't know what the deal is," the singer, who wed Ottawa Senators hockey stud Mike Fisher, 30, in July, told UsMagazine.com at Monday's American Country Awards in Las Vegas. "But I would really like to figure out what it's like to be married first, and I know he would too."

Still, the American Idol champ -- who nabbed six guitar-shaped trophies -- hinted that things could always change.

"Sometimes I know God laughs at your plans, and says, 'Nope,'" Underwood, 27, told Us. "But it's definitely not in ours any time soon. So, no babies."

One thing the crooner is set on: celebrating part of the holiday season at her Nashville home.

"I'm lucky enough, I don't have to choose where we're going to be spending Christmas because Mike plays the [Nashville] Predators on the 23rd," said Underwood. "So, lucky girl! I was kind of bracing myself for that fight."

But she admitted their holidays won't be all that merry. Since Underwood's on tour until December 22, "it will be presentless," she told Us, adding, "He also plays on the 26th, so we'll be on a plane, I think, on Christmas."

