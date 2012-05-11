After sixteen months of marriage, Carrie Underwood tells Us Weekly Mike Fisher has grown accustomed to her "craziness!"

But before the Canadian hockey player pledged to spend his life with her forever, Underwood -- whose exes include Tony Romo, Travis Stork and Chace Crawford -- "had my share of loves gone wrong," she says. "But I couldn't ask for a better husband and best friend. I'm finally happy in love, so there's a reason some things don't work out."

PHOTOS: Carrie Underwood's style evolution

She explains: "At the time, it seems like the world is ending, but then something great comes out of it and you realize everyone ended up exactly where they belong."

And Underwood -- who recently released her fourth CD, "Blown Away" -- is exactly where she's meant to be with Fisher.

"We don't bring our work home with us very often," she tells Us. "Because we're so busy, we make our time together count, like by going on date nights. And while we love being together, we also realize time apart is important, so we try not to crowd each other. I love a good girls' night out just like he loves hanging out with his friends."

PHOTOS: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's romance

When they are together, "we're the most normal couple in the world," the country star says. "What I enjoy most is a quiet day at home with Mike and our doggies. We watch a lot of TV -- I've seen every episode of American Idol this season, and we love 'Modern Family' and 'The Walking Dead.'"

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood reveals her celebrity style icon

For the time being, Underwood, 29, and her husband, 31, are happy living in a two-person household. "We're not looking to have children any time too soon," she tells Us. "Both of our lives are so crazy. Something would drastically have to change in our schedules before we can entertain the idea. But for now, married life is wonderful."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Carrie Underwood on Marriage: "Time Apart Is Important"