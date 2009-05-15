American Idol champ Carrie Underwood is returning to the hit Fox show that made her famous.

She will perform on next week's finale as Adam Lambert faces off against Kris Allen.

The four-time Grammy winner, 26, will sing this year's farewell song, a cover of Motley Crue's metal ballad "Home Sweet Home," her rep tells MTV News.

Underwood last appeared on Idol in March, performing a duet with her country idol, Randy Travis.

"I am always thrilled to return to the Idol stage," she said at the time, adding that the show gave her her "start."

Underwood became the first country singer to win Idol in 2005 during the show's fifth season.