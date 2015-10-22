Carrie Underwood's diet rules sound easy!

The "Something in the Water" singer shared how she's keeping in such great shape post-baby with "Us Weekly," and the rules are few.

Underwood, 32, told the publication that her rules include: knowing what you're eating, having a healthy breakfast and eating to feel good.

The rules seem simple enough, but she does admit to the occasional indulge. "From time to time, I'll sip on red wine to unwind and relax at the end of the day, or when I'm with my girlfriends," she said.

As with any good diet, there's exercise involved, and the "American Idol" alum finds the time.

"Rather than plan my day around my workout, I'll fit it in however I can," she added. "Between naps, feedings or errands, it's all about being prepared to jump in wherever, whenever."

Recently, Underwood admitted to "People" magazine that she didn't always follow her own rules. Ten years ago, she turned to weight loss supplements to lose the pounds.

"I was taking things with ephedra in it," she said. "It wasn't the best way. If I could go back and talk to myself I'd be like, 'Here's how you do it the right way.'"