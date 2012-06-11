It may come as a surprise to some of her fans, but Carrie Underwood has announced her support for gay marriage.

The devoutly Christian "Jesus, Take the Wheel" country singer spoke out to The Independent on why she believes marriage should be legal for all.

"As a married person myself, I don't know what it's like to be told I can't marry somebody I love, and want to marry," Underwood, 29, explained. "I can't imagine how that must feel. I definitely think we should all have the right to love, and love publicly, the people that we want to love."

The American Idol winner was raised in a Baptist church, but now attends a non-denominational church with her hockey player husband, Mike Fisher.

"Our church is gay friendly," she said. "Above all, God wanted us to love others. It's not about setting rules, or [saying] 'everyone has to be like me'. No. We're all different. That's what makes us special. We have to love each other and get on with each other. It's not up to me to judge anybody."

And the Christian star from Oklahoma doesn't agree with "people who use the Bible for hate."

"That's not how I would want myself as a Christian to be represented."

