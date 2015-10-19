With all the body encouragement she was gaining, Carrie Underwood continued to lose… Weight, that is.

The country cutie revealed to People magazine that she got caught up in the trappings of body image during her "American Idol" beginnings and began taking weight loss drugs.

"I was taking things with ephedra in it. It wasn't the best way," she said. "If I could go back and talk to myself I'd be like, 'Here's how you do it the right way.'"

It wasn't that she was trying to starve herself. It was more that everyone around her kept telling her how amazing she looked.

"I knew that I weighed more than I had ever weighed before," she said. "But then as soon as you start making little tweaks, people immediately go, 'You look so great!' Then you start wondering, 'How bad did I look before?'"

For a while, because of the encouragement, she just continued. "Then it's like, 'Well, I guess I should keep on going.' Then you start eating less."

Thankfully, she never had a problem with pills.

"None of it was intentional, you know?," she said. "I wasn't eating enough calories, but it wasn't because I was trying to starve myself. I just didn't know how many calories I should be eating."

A strict vegan, Carrie now works out daily (she didn't during her "Idol" days,) and she's happy with her fuller figure.

"I weigh more than I did when I was at my smallest," she said, "but I have a lot more muscle tone."