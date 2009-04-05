LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Carrie Underwood became the first female act to win entertainer of the year at the Academy of Country Music Awards since the Dixie Chicks did it back in 2000.

Underwood's victory Sunday interrupted Kenny Chesney's four-year streak of winning the award. If Chesney had won, he would have tied Alabama for most wins in a row. Underwood became only the seventh female act to win it, putting her alongside Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Barbara Mandrell, Reba McEntire, Shania Twain and the Dixie Chicks.

The entertainer of the year trophy is the highest honor at the ACM Awards.

