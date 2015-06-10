Motherhood and fatherhood look good on Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher.

The couple posed backstage at the Grand Ole Opry with Carrie looking slim and fit in a form-fitting, low-cut blue gown.

RELATED: 2015 CMT nominees on Instagram

"I love that I'm IN the picture AND photobombing the picture at the same time!" she captioned the photo, referencing a hanging picture of herself in the Instagram snap, posted on June 10.

Earlier in the night Carrie posed with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold, joking that she felt like she was in one of their movies.

"That moment when you feel like Jamie Lee Curtis #TrueLies It was so wonderful meeting Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Arnold tonight at the Opry!" she wrote.

RELATED: The 50 biggest country stars

Since giving birth to Isaiah Michael Fisher in late February, Carrie has laid low, but she's been starting to make a few public appearances here and there, and, we gotta admit, she looks amazing. She'll again show off her post-baby body on June 10 at the CMT Awards.

RELATED: Cutest country couples

Getting her body back was always a priority for the country cutie, but it didn't come easy.

"Having a baby definitely changes your routine, and I have to work around his schedule. Whenever he goes to sleep, I do the things I need to do for myself and make workouts happen when they can," she told People magazine. "I really haven't taken that much time 'off' because there are always things to do. It's been really nice to be able to focus my attention on Isaiah and our family. It's been really good!"