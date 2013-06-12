Carson Daly has nothing but love for Jennifer Love Hewitt, whom he dated for a year in 1998 when he was the host of MTV's TRL and she ruled the box office with movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Can't Hardly Wait. Though their long-distance relationship ended badly, the exes mended fences on Last Call With Carson Daly in 2005. Daly congratulated The Client List actress on her recent pregnancy and engagement to costar Brian Hallisay after taping The Voice on Tuesday, June 11.

"I wish her the best," Daly, 39, told Us Weekly of Hewitt, 34. "I wish her healthy motherhood too. It's so special. I've been just so blessed and rewarded by having children myself. I lost my dad when I was young, so being a father was always something I really wanted to do, and so it means a lot to me and I'm sure it'll mean as much to her. I wish them nothing but the best."

When Hewitt appeared on Daly's late-night talk show in 2005, the former couple took a Cosmopolitan quiz to determine their compatibility; they scored 92 percent. "Can we just say that, for the time being, no matter what happened, I was a really good girlfriend to you and you were a great boyfriend? Hewitt asked. Daly jokingly replied, "The latter part is so true. The first part is definitely true, but..."

In Us Weekly's June 17 cover story, Hewitt flashes her engagement ring and shows off her baby bump for the very first time. A source says the actress is three months along. "For years, she has been saying she wanted to get married and start a family," a pal says of Hewitt. "It's so important to her."

