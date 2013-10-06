Carson Daly Engaged to Girlfriend Siri Pinter

By Us Weekly

New gig, new fiancee! Carson Daly is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Siri Pinter, a source reveals to Us Weekly. The couple of six years sparked rumors of a possible engagement when Pinter was spotted wearing a diamond ring -- on that finger! -- during a Los Angeles outing with the "The Voice" host on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Daly, 40, and food blogger Pinter already have two children together, son Jack, 3, and daughter Etta, 13 months. The couple welcomed their latest addition to the family in September 2012.

"Tonight at 5:15pm we welcomed the latest addition to our family. Etta Jones Daly weighs 8lbs and is beautiful!" Daly tweeted at the time. "Mom was a rockstar, Jackson James is a proud big bro, and dad's drinking a cold one. Praise God."

The engagement is yet another big transition for the former MTV VJ. Just last month, Daly joined "Today" as the face of the new Orange Room. The new area will be used for Social Media to connect viewers in a more tech-savvy environment. Daly will simultaneously continue his hosting duties on "The Voice."

"I grew up watching all of these guys [on "Today"]. Being a guest on the show was fun and then filling in was surreal," he previously told Us shortly before the Orange Room reveal. "[This is] the real pinch me stuff."

