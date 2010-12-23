Carter dismisses death hoax
Aaron Carter has laughed off reports of his death after becoming the latest in a handful of celebrities "killed off" by Internet hoaxers.
RELATED: In memoriam 2010
Reports surfaced online on Thursday alleging the singer had passed away, but Carter has been quick to assure fans he's alive and well.
RELATED: Mysterious celeb deaths
In a post on his Twitter.com page, he writes, "This is the real Aaron Carter I know there's a Hoax Going Around, But I'm Here, Alive & Well. At the compound working on my mind & soul."
RELATED: Read more about celebrity death hoaxes on Bing
Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff and Johnny Depp have all been recently targeted in similar death claims by online pranksters.