Aaron Carter has laughed off reports of his death after becoming the latest in a handful of celebrities "killed off" by Internet hoaxers.

Reports surfaced online on Thursday alleging the singer had passed away, but Carter has been quick to assure fans he's alive and well.

In a post on his Twitter.com page, he writes, "This is the real Aaron Carter I know there's a Hoax Going Around, But I'm Here, Alive & Well. At the compound working on my mind & soul."

Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff and Johnny Depp have all been recently targeted in similar death claims by online pranksters.