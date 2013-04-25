NEW YORK (AP) — James Carville and Mary Matalin, political rivals and personal bedfellows, are collaborating on a book in which they will again agree to disagree.

The longtime strategists have a deal with Blue Rider Press for a memoir with the working title "You Can Go Home Again." Officials with Blue Rider, an imprint of Penguin Group (USA), told The Associated Press on Thursday that the book is scheduled for 2014.

Carville, a Democrat, and Matalin, a Republican, previously worked together on the 1993 release "All's Fair."

According to Blue Rider, Matalin and Carville will share political war stories, their takes on current and past events and how they managed to stay married for 20 years and raise two children.