Casey Anthony has a few things to say.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old Florida woman infamously acquitted last year in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter Caylee broke her silence during a 10-minute phone interview with Piers Morgan on CNN. (The conversation itself was not played on air; Morgan relayed the conversation to viewers during a conversation with Anthony's lawyer Cheney Mason.)

Acknowledging the elephant in the room, Anthony apparently told Morgan: "Obviously, I did not kill my daughter. If anything, there's nothing in this world l've ever been more proud of, and there's no one I loved more than my daughter. She's my greatest accomplishment."

Anthony -- one of the most vilified accused killers in recent memory -- admitted that she came off less than sympathetic to the world during the investigation and subsequent trial.

"I've looked back at some of the interviews [I] did and the way I've come across," she told Morgan. "It's horrible. It looks absolutely horrible. And I'm ashamed in many ways of the person that I was because even then that wasn't who I am."

But she also dispelled common assumptions that she stands to profit from her notoriety and her daughter's still-unsolved death.

"I'm not making gazillions of dollars at the hands of other people, or trying to sell myself to anyone willing to throw a couple of dollars at me," she insisted.

But, her lawyer Mason pointed out. "When the time comes she will have her story to tell."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Casey Anthony: "Obviously, I Didn't Kill My Daughter"