Casey Anthony was spotted out for the first time since her release from prison on July 17. Anthony, infamous but M.I.A. since she was acquitted for the murderer of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, was seen shopping in Ohio over the weekend.

In pics on TMZ, the 25-year-old tried to hide her identity underneath an Ohio State University baseball cap and dark sunglasses as she browsed the racks at an Old Navy on Sunday. Sources told TMZ that Anthony has been traveling around the country since her release. She has relatives in Ohio, although it's unclear whether she stayed with them.

On Monday, a judge ordered Anthony to return to her native Orlando, Florida to serve a year of probation for a 2010 check fraud case. But her attorneys are fighting the order, arguing that going back to Florida would put her "in great peril."

