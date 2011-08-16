ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The parents of the Florida mother who was acquitted in July of killing her 2-year-old daughter are set to appear on the "Dr. Phil" television show next month.

George and Cindy Anthony's interview with Dr. Phil McGraw is scheduled to air Sept. 12, according to a statement released Monday by the show. The episode will examine the public scrutiny they've faced during and after their daughter's murder trial.

The Anthony's daughter, 25-year-old Casey Anthony, was found not guilty last month of the death of her daughter Caylee in 2008.

The show is not compensating the couple for the interview, according to the release, though viewers will be asked to donate to a charity group advocating for the rights of grandparents of missing children.