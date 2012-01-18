Casper Smart isn't going to let his 18-year age difference with Jennifer Lopez sour their relationship.

In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, the 24-year-old dancer defended their May-December romance, arguing that "age, status and opinions of others are irrelevant. Our hearts are endless and our souls infinite."

"Our ages are mere reminders of the hours logged on this earth and the precious time remaining," Casper explained. "We should all honor our time here by indulging our passion and dreams. So, close your ears and open your hearts; Love and be happy!"

Lopez, 42, re-tweeted her much younger beau, but chose not to add any additional commentary. Still, an insider recently told Us Weekly Smart is exactly what Lopez needed following her messy split with Marc Anthony, 43.

When Jennifer got together with Casper, it changed everything," the insider explained. "He may be young, but he's a very sweet, nice guy."

