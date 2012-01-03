Jennifer Lopez's Beau Casper Smart Sentenced to One-Year Probation
Casper Smart's need for speed has finally caught up with him.
On Tuesday at Van Nuys Superior Court in California, the 24-year-old backup dancer pleaded no contest to speeding. He was arrested for drag racing in April 2010.
"His attorney came in and advanced the case this morning," Los Angeles city attorney's office spokesperson Frank Mateljan tells Us Weekly. "[His attorney] entered a no-contest plea and was sentenced to 12 months' summary probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine."
Smart, who has been citied three times for driving without a license, was not required to appear in court. "It was a misdemeanor charge," Mateljan explains. "I do not believe we have any further pending cases."
Long before he began romancing Jennifer Lopez, 42, Smart exhibited signs of a reckless lifestyle.
"He loves thrill-seeking," a Smart pal recently told Us. Even while driving Lopez's Bentley, "he drives like a maniac."
