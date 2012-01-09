MANILA, Philippines (AP) -- Officials say the cast and crew of the Hollywood action thriller "The Bourne Legacy" have arrived and will start shooting a portion of the film in the Philippine capital on Wednesday.

The fourth of the blockbuster "Bourne" series based on the spy novels of Robert Ludlum will be shot around the Philippines for a month. It stars Jeremy Renner, Rachel Weisz and Edward Norton but not Matt Damon, the star of first three "Bourne" films.

Francis Tolentino, head of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, said Tuesday he is fielding 120 crowd control personnel to assist traffic enforcers during the first day of shooting in Manila's Malate tourist district.

President Benigno Aquino III's spokesman Edwin Lacierda says the movie will boost tourism and provide jobs.