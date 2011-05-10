Not many people can say they've shot hoops with President Barack Obama, been interviewed by Oprah Winfrey and asked Taylor Swift out on a date. But the cast of MTV's The Buried Life have done all three of those things and more!

After two successful seasons of their popular MTV docuseries, Jonnie Penn, Ben Nemtin, Duncan Penn and Dave Lingwood, have inked a book deal to tell their story with the help of Artisan Books, Us Weekly can exclusively reveal.

Hitting bookstores next spring, the as-yet-untitled tome will outline the Canadian foursome's quest to create a list of the 100 things they want to do before they die -- and then cross them off, one by one. In addition, The Buried Life's book will include "life list" items from fans.

"The Buried Life has 1.2 million people on Facebook posting daily, hourly, every minute about the things they want to do before they die. This is the creme de la creme of that; a carefully put together collection of the most touching, most hilarious or eye opening list-items that life has to offer, as chosen by the people," co-author Jonnie Penn tells Us.

Crossing off "write a book" -- No. 19 on their list -- has been a long time coming for the group, who started The Buried Life in 2006 and premiered their MTV series in January 2010.

"The two hardest things on the list are No. 100: Go to Space and No. 15: Grow a Mustache. Write a Book was probably in the top 10," says Penn, putting extra emphasis on the was.

"To be honest, this is a book for more than just fans of the show," Penn says. "This is for anyone who's ever going to die one day. It also tells a bit of our story going from depressed college dropouts to meeting Oprah and starting The Buried Life show on MTV. Uncensored, of course."

What excites Penn and his costars most about crossing off this list item? "[The prospect of] becoming a New York Times bestseller!" he enthuses to Us.

For more information on The Buried Life and how to contribute to their new book, visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/TBL.

By Allison Corneau for UsMagazine.com. For more Channel Surfing, click here.

