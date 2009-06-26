Noah Wyle is jumping back into the TV pool, signing on to star in a sci-fi pilot for TNT that Steven Spielberg is executive producing.



The project will star Wyle as the leader of a group of soldiers and civilians who mount a resistance against an alien invasion force. Spielberg -- who also executive produced " ER," the show that gave Wyle his big break -- conceived the idea with writer Robert Rodat ("Saving Private Ryan"), who is penning the pilot.



Wyle has previously starred in TNT's series of "Librarian" movies and played Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in the cable channel's 1999 movie "Pirates of Silicon Valley."



"I am overjoyed to continue my association with TNT on this new project," he says. "We have a long-standing relationship spanning four projects, and I couldn't feel more at home."



Spielberg and Rodat will executive produce the pilot with Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank of DreamWorks Television. There's no word yet on a start date.



Also at TNT, Jeri Ryan has taken a recurring role on second season of "Leverage," according to The Hollywood Reporter.



Ryan, who starred in CBS' "Shark" from 2006-08, will play a con artist who helps Sophie (Gina Bellman) on a job and gets pulled into the team.



Her other TV credits include " Star Trek: Voyager," "Boston Public" and a recurring part on "The O.C."