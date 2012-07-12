By Wonderwall Editors

When "Iron Chef America" star Cat Cora was arrested on suspicion of DUI last month, she avoided an embarrassing mug shot because she was taken to a "sobering house," rather than to jail, before being released, MSNBC reports.

By the time she returned to have her picture taken for police records eleven days later, she looked about as fresh and well-groomed as she does on the show.

Cora, who reportedly rear-ended another car before she was stopped by police in Santa Barbara, Calif., on June 17, blew a breath sample that showed a blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit, according to TMZ.

The celebrity chef later issued a statement, apologizing for her lapse in judgment.

"I deeply regret my decision to drive that evening after my designated driver became unavailable," she said. "I learned a very important lesson from this experience and take full accountability for my actions. This will never happen again."