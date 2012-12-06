It's Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Kielty!

Cat Deeley had comedian husband Patrick Kielty on her arm at the Dec. 5 Bulgari Walk of Style event in Beverly Hills -- their first joint appearance since their surprise, top-secret wedding in Rome, Italy in late September.

The So You Think You Can Dance hostess showed off her engagement ring from Kielty to Us Weekly. "I designed it," Kielty boasted.

"Yes [he did]," Deeley, 35 confirmed. "It's very plain, but it's lovely."

Exchanging vows at St. Isidore's College Church in Rome in front of 60 guests, the couple's bash was "was the most beautiful, gorgeous, chic and romantic wedding I've ever been to," one source close to Deeley told Us. "The whole thing was sprung on the guests at the last minute, but you can tell a lot of time had gone in to the planning."

And now that that glamorous to-do is over, the newlyweds gushed -- in typically reserved, British style, that is -- that married life is going well.

"It's alright," Deeley told Us, smiling. "My mum actually asked him the same question this morning on the phone, and thankfully he said the right answer. She said, 'How are you surviving?'" Deeley explained. "My own mother, for god' sake!"

Kielty had the perfect reply to his mother-in-law. "My response was 'I'm having a fabulous time!'"

"Can't fake it," Deeley added.

The duo became friends back in 2002, filming a BBC reality show called Fame Academy, and began dating around Christmas of last year.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cat Deeley, New Husband Patrick Kielty: Married Life Is "Fabulous!"