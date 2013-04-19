When Cat Deeley traveled the country earlier this year scouting talent for season 10 of FOX's So You Think You Can Dance, one thing was for sure: The host always found a break to shop for some new items to add to her wardrobe. "I definitely pick up things on the road because I love to always go to the vintage shops and flea markets and stuff in different cities," Deeley told Us Weekly during a recent break from L.A. auditions in March.

Frequently sporting outfits on the show from designers like Matthew Williamson and Gucci, Deeley, 36, knows that her fashions sometimes spur as much discussion among fans as the show's routines do. "[Getting dressed for SYTYCD] is a project for me but it's one I love. I really enjoy it!" explained the British TV personality, who hosts her own fashion-themed web video series called Inside the Dressing Room.

"When I walk out [on stage], people say they love it or they hate it, but they talk about it and I love that! That's what fashion is all about. It shouldn't be too safe. It should be fun!" continues Deeley. After all, explains the SYTYCD host, the popular dance competition series is known for some out-there costumes, anyway. "The kids [on the show] are dressed up as aliens and matadors and senoritas, it's like I can pretty much get away with anything, so why not?"

In the weeks leading up to SYTYCD's May premiere, Deeley tells Us she's anxious to rock some of her new spring fashion finds. "I am absolutely loving Saint Laurent. I've got the most amazing sandals from them that are studded," she explains. "Kind of rock chick, kind of androgynous but luxury -- just gorgeous. I love those."

Though she's never afraid to push fashion boundaries, there are two wardrobe staples Deeley intends to keep in heavy rotation this season. "[On the show] I'm thinking [of wearing] a black and white striped blazer. And leather pants -- J. Brand do the most amazing cut and fit and color," she tells Us. "I love leather pants!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Cat Deeley on Fashion: "I Can Pretty Much Get Away With Anything!"