Entertainment Tonight.

The 2013 Cannes Film Festival played host to the cast and crew of Catching Fire, and at a party celebrating the sequel, the cast opened up in Stella Artois' Cannes Connoisseur Series about the new movie and what fans can expect!

PHOTOS - New Catching Fire Stills

"Lots of new stuff -- new castmembers, new action, a new arena and a fantastic story," new director Francis Lawrence said. He also revealed that while almost nothing has been excised during the book to script transition, fans can expect some entirely new scenes!

RELATED - Meet The New Catching Fire Characters

"There's very little that's been taken out -- there's some additional scenes with some of the characters," he says, specifically citing new moments between Plutarch (played by Philip Seymour Hoffman) and President Snow (played by Donald Sutherland).

RELATED - Sam Claflin Opens Up About Playing Finnick

As for how this film compares to The Hunger Games, Jennifer Lawrence reveals, "Visually, it's a lot bigger this time. We get a little deeper into The Capital as Katniss is trying to get her life back together."

Check out the video below for more!

Related stories on ETonline.com:Speed Round: What's the Best Cure for a Hangover?

Can Love Save Wolverine?