PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Everyone's favorite Internet meme — the cat video — has hit the big time.

Behold the Catdance Film Festival, a one-night celebration of camera-worthy cats at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

The five short films featured Saturday night went beyond the typical surprised-kitty or cat-threatens-dog fare popular on YouTube. The Catdance films, culled from submissions by cat lovers across the country, told creative, feline-focused tales. There was the story of an aging Internet cat who can't cope with the loss of fame and "A Cat's Guide to Caring for a Human."

Actress AnnaLynne McCord hosted the event, which was dreamt up by the Fresh Step cat-litter brand. Cat fans can watch the films online and vote for their favorite. The winning filmmaker will collect $10,000.

___

