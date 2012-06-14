Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra aren't expecting a second child -- they're just plain too busy to become parents right now.

Although the new cover of In Touch magazine claims the couple -- who placed daughter Carly, 3, for adoption at the time of her 2009 birth -- were expecting, Lowell confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly that the story was absolutely false.

"Don't believe everything you read, I'm definitely not pregnant!" she told Us Wednesday. "I'm on the pill. And, I'm only 20 -- I don't want to have kids until I'm out of school and we're married."

Both currently enrolled in college, freshman Lowell and sophomore Baltierra tell Us they've got degrees -- not diapers -- on their mind for the immediate future. "I am going to be a pregnancy counselor and Tyler wants to help at-risk youth and counsel at juvenile detention center," Lowell says of their post-graduate plans.

Also on the horizon for the couple: Planning their July 13, 2013 wedding, taking place at Canterbury Village in Lake Orion, Mich.

"I wanted something different and unique," Baltierra explains of their venue, which features a historic chapel on the 21-acre grounds of Michigan's old Scripps Farm. "Canterbury Village is really a majestic, elegant place."

The couple is hoping that their daughter Carly -- who just became a big sister when her adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa welcomed a baby boy -- will be in attendance for their big day.

"It would mean the world to me if Carly was at our wedding, because if it wasn't for her, I don't think we would be this far in our relationship and probably wouldn't be getting married," Baltierra admits. "She totally solidified our whole relationship."

