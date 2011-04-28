LONDON (AP) -- Royal officials say Catherine Walker has designed the dress for Carole Middleton, the mother of Kate Middleton.

The mother of the bride is wearing a sky blue wool crepe coat dress with matching satin piping and trim over a sky blue silk shantung "Sydney" day dress with short pleated sleeves and pleated pockets.

At 11 a.m. (1000 GMT, 6 a.m. EDT) Friday the world will know who designed he bride's dress, when Kate Middleton arrives at Westminster Abbey to marry Prince William.