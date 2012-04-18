She dons a headband and pearls for her role as an arch-conservative in the upcoming flick, Rock of Ages, but Catherine Zeta-Jones looked anything but stuffy on the red carpet Tuesday night.

The 42-year-old actress stepped out with husband Michael Douglas at a TriBeCa Film Festival party in a silver one-shoulder dress that showed off her ageless figure in New York City. She accessorized the sexy Michael Kors design with glittery Christian Loubouin Mary Janes and dazzling diamond jewels.

PHOTOS: LOL! See Michael photobomb Catherine

Zeta-Jones, who entered treatment for bipolar disorder last year, will make her big screen comeback in the Hollywood adaptation of the popular Broadway musical alongside Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Russell Brand and Julianne Hough.

PHOTOS: Catherine way before she was famous

Her role was created just for the movie version and she'll be singing Pat Benatar's "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and Twisted Sister's "We're Not Gonna Take It."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly