Catherine Zeta-Jones is seeking treatment for her bipolar II disorder -- again. "Catherine has proactively checked into a health care facility," the Oscar winner's rep tells Us Weekly. "Previously Catherine has said that she is committed to periodic care in order to manage her health in an optimum manner."

Zeta-Jones first announced her diagnosis in April 2011, when the Rock of Ages star checked into Connecticut's Silver Hill Hospital "after dealing with the stress of the past year," her rep told Us. (At the time, the actress' husband, Michael Douglas, had just beaten stage 4 throat cancer.)

While promoting Playing for Keeps on Good Morning America in December 2012, Zeta-Jones said she "never wanted to become the poster child" for bipolar II disorder, which can cause severe mood swings and depression.

"Everyone has things going on and we deal with them the best we can. We can't jump from the rooftops shouting, 'I have this, look at me. Victim!' No, we all have issues in life," the 43-year-old mother of two said. "I'm really happy I have great friends, great support, and that's all I can do."

Zeta-Jones was last seen in public on Apr. 22 when she attended the 40th Anniversary Chaplin Award Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Catherine Zeta-Jones Checks Into Treatment for Bipolar II Disorder