Michael Douglas couldn't be more proud of his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, who completed her ongoing treatment for Bipolar II disorder on Tuesday, May 21. The Playing for Keeps actress, 43, "proactively" checked into an undisclosed health care facility in late April, her rep previously told Us Weekly.

Zeta-Jones first announced her medical diagnosis in April 2011 when she checked into Connecticut's Silver Hill Hospital. As her rep explained at the time, the actress' decision to seek treatment was made "after dealing with the stress of the past year."

"Catherine's doing wonderful," Douglas, 68, told Extra May 20. "She's got herself worked out with her meds and she's raring to go!"

The Behind the Candelabra actor said that Zeta-Jones chose to share her story with the world to diminish the stigmas sometimes associated with mental illness. "There are so many outlets, so it's better you get out in front of it tell your story before it becomes gossip," he explained.

Douglas added that he's feeling "great" after beating stage 4 throat cancer two years ago. "I'm cancer-free," the actor told Extra. "With my particular type of cancer, if you're free after two years, it doesn't usually come back."

