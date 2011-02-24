Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones has received a royal honor from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace.

The Swansea, Wales-born actress became a Commander of the Order of the British Empire at the ceremony Thursday, where she was accompanied by husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Carys and Dylan.

Zeta-Jones, 41, said she was "very emotional and rather nervous" to receive the honor, which was given for her services to the film industry and her charity efforts.

She said, "It was worth [it] to have Michael in good health to be able to enjoy it with me."

Douglas has been fighting throat cancer.

Zeta-Jones said Prince Charles had expressed his sympathy and said he was "happy to hear" that Douglas was recovering.