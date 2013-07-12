Catherine Zeta-Jones has never looked better. On Thursday -- a month and a half after leaving the health care facility where she was receiving treatment for bipolar II disorder -- the Welsh actress, 43, returned to the red carpet in stunning fashion.

Flaunting her gorgeous curves in a black Maria Lucia Hohan gown with a lacy train and a thigh-high slit (which allowed her Jerome Rousseau sandals to peek through), Michael Douglas' wife looked happy, healthy and radiant. The event -- the L.A. premiere of her movie "Red 2" -- was her first red carpet appearance since the 40th Anniversary Chaplin Award Gala in New York on Apr. 22, just days before she went into treatment.

"Catherine has proactively checked into a health care facility," the Oscar winner's rep told Us Weekly at the time. "Previously Catherine has said that she is committed to periodic care in order to manage her health in an optimum manner."

Zeta-Jones first announced her diagnosis in April 2011, when she checked into Connecticut's Silver Hill Hospital "after dealing with the stress of the past year," her rep told Us. Several months later, she spoke about her bipolar II disorder on "Good Morning America," noting that she "never wanted to become the poster child" for mental illness.

"Everyone has things going on and we deal with them the best we can," the mom of two said. "We can't jump from the rooftops shouting, 'I have this, look at me. Victim!' No, we all have issues in life...I'm really happy I have great friends, great support, and that's all I can do."

In May, after she left treatment, the actress' husband raved that Zeta-Jones was "doing wonderful." As he told "Extra," "She's got herself worked out with her meds, and she's raring to go!"

