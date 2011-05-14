SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Kim Cattrall and "The Kids Are All Right" are among the winners at the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation's 22nd annual Media Awards in San Francisco.

The "Sex and the City" star was honored Saturday night with the Golden Gate Award, which is presented to a media professional who has increased the visibility and understanding of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities.

The Oscar-nominated "Kids Are All Right," starring Annette Bening and Julianne Moore as lesbian mothers, was awarded the outstanding film trophy at the Marriott Marquis Hotel ceremony.

Other winners included "8: The Mormon Proposition" for documentary, Christian Chavez as Spanish-language music artist, Kara Swisher as local hero and AT&T as corporate leader.

