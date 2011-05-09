"Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall is set to be honored for her gay rights work at the GLAAD Media Awards later this month.

The actress, best known for playing feisty Samantha Jones in the racy franchise, will be handed the Golden Gate Award at the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation ceremony in San Francisco.

Recipients are honored for doing work which increases "the understanding and visibility" of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

GLAAD president Jarrett Barrios says, "Kim Cattrall has not only grown acceptance of our community through story lines on shows like 'Sex and the City' but used her platform to speak out for equality. We are proud to honor such a talented and passionate advocate."

The awards ceremony, hosted by "Glee" star Naya Rivera, will be held at the San Francisco Marriot Marquis on May 14.

Cattrall's former "Sex and the City" co-star, Cynthia Nixon, who came out as a lesbian after splitting from long-time partner Danny Mozes in 2003, received a top GLAAD prize last year.