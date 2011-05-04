Reality TV star and young fashion icon Kristin Cavallari has assured fans her wedding won't be televised.

"The Hills" star became engaged to Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler last month when he proposed during a vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Cavallari tells Life & Style magazine she and the sportsman won't be rushing down the aisle -- and she won't be inviting TV crews to film the nuptials.

She says, "It'll be about a year engagement and then I want a classic and traditional wedding. I can't decide whether I want a small, intimate wedding or a huge wedding -- but it will absolutely not be on TV."

The star has also revealed details of the "perfect" sunset proposal to the publication, adding it took her a minute to say "yes" when Cutler popped the question because she was stunned by the 5.2 carat Asscher-cut diamond engagement ring he had presented to her.

She explains, "I was just staring at the ring and thinking, 'Oh my God, it's absolutely beautiful'."