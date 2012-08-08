NEW YORK (AP) -- Kristin Cavallari is a new mom. The former star of MTV reality shows "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills" has given birth to her first child, a boy named Camden Jack Cutler. The baby's father is Cavallari's fiance, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

The 25-year-old Cavallari wrote Wednesday on Twitter that she was "thrilled" to announce the baby's birth that morning. He weighed 7 lbs., 9 oz. She added that everyone was "doing great."

Her publicist Jack Ketsoyan confirmed the birth.

Cavallari and the 29-year-old Cutler announced their engagement in 2011 but broke up briefly last summer. They reconciled a few months later.

