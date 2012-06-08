LOS ANGELES (AP) -- CBS is asking a federal judge to block the airing of an upcoming ABC reality show, claiming the new show's executive producer copied materials and destroyed emails that could have been used in the case.

CBS' attorneys on Thursday filed an emergency request to block the June 18 premier of "The Glass House" because it copies heavily from its hit reality show "Big Brother."

They claim that "Glass House" Executive Producer Kenny Rosen acknowledged in a deposition that he had destroyed emails after ABC had been warned it would be sued over the new show.

ABC called the filing an attempt to stifle competition and creativity and claim exclusive rights to longstanding techniques used in reality TV.

Rosen claims CBS tried to intimidate him against working with ABC before suing.